AEW’s Tony Khan Officially Comments on Bray Wyatt Possibly Joining The Company

AEW fans have been speculating the arrival of former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt ever since he was released by the WWE over the summer. But up until now, none of AEW’s officials have even commented on the possibility of him popping up. That finally changed when AEW president Tony Khan appeared on WFAN on Tuesday. He said (h/t Fightful), “He’s a great wrestler and I have to be honest, we haven’t really talked at all. I’ve known him in personal life and have gotten to spend a little bit of time with him, but as far as that, we haven’t talked. I saw lots of rumors, but that isn’t something anyone has really talked about, but you never know.”

Khan also pointed out AEW won’t be able to use Wyatt’s WWE name if he does sign with the promotion. He has since changed his Twitter profile to his real-life name, Wyndham. Wyatt has teased his potential next step in pro wrestling a number of times on social media, but has always kept messages short and vague.

One person who seems very positive about the idea of signing Wyatt is Cody Rhodes. During a media conference call in mid-August, he said, “The Rotunda family and the Rhodes family certainly go way back. I can’t comment on if I see a spot for him. But I can tell you [he’s] an incredibly creative individual and an incredibly creative man. …I can’t comment on if he fits in with us, but I can say if he has an ounce of passion for this, that guy can fit in anywhere because he’s a very special, special talent.”

Rhodes also addressed the amount of talent AEW has picked up recently, which now includes Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Adam Cole, Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, Ruby Soho and Bobby Fish.

“I tell a lot of my peers in wrestling and people I use as a sounding board, I always tell them, ‘you can’t wish away good talent,’ especially when you get in a groove as a talent yourself,” Rhodes said. “And it’s not unlike the world that Tony [Khan] comes from already, the world of the NFL and football in the UK. If there’s a free agent out there that can move the needle and be something significant for us… personally, I think you have to go after them. Does that change the landscape of the show and the roster? For sure, but that’s one of those things where as much as things can get personal, it is business. And no one is immune from that.”