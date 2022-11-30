Ric Flair Has Another Health Update on Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan's health was a topic of concern late last year thanks in large part to comments Ric Flair was making on his podcast. "The Nature Boy" said last year, "He's having some really bad health issues but he keeps up with me. We support each other, good and bad. When I was in the hospital he flew up that day like everybody else that came up to see me...Hulk was gracious, Jimmy Hart was great. I don't remember seeing them because I was in a coma but they made the effort to go. Those are the kind of things that mean a lot."

This caused fans to start combing through recent interviews, including one Brooke Hogan did with Hollywood Raw a month prior — "We counted how many surgeries he's had in the last 10 years and I think we're at 25," Brooke said. "So he's had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and everything tied up in his shoulder last year. That was a disaster, and he got MRSA, so that was like a big thing and we had to go back in and undo it and that was a ton of physical therapy. He's had both of his knees replaced, multiple times, I think twice on both. He's had his hips done. He's had his elbows scoped. So yeah, he's had so many surgeries. He's done a ton, but this last one that he just had finally was like the winning ticket, so right now he's feeling great. He's working out two hours in the gym every day. He's still chugging along."

Flair had a new update on To Be The Man this week, providing some good news on "The Hulkster" (h/t WrestlingNews.co) — "I talked to him quite a bit. As of recently, he's in much better health than he has been. By that I mean I think his back is a little bit better now."

Hogan has not appeared on WWE programming in front of a live audience since WrestleMania 37, which saw Tampa fans in Raymond James Stadium boo the two-time Hall of Famer. It's unknown if he'll pop up at WrestleMania 39 when it takes place in Los Angeles next April. Stay tuned for more updates on Hogan as they become available.