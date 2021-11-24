Eric Bischoff Gives an Update on Hulk Hogan’s Health Status

Hulk Hogan’s health struggles has been a topic of concern for wrestling fans over the past few weeks. It started when Brooke Hogan, Hulk’s daughter, was on Hollywood Raw and confirmed the WWE Hall of Famer had recently undergone his 25th surgery in the past decade, saying, “So he’s had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and everything tied up in his shoulder last year. That was a disaster, and he got MRSA, so that was like a big thing and we had to go back in and undo it and that was a ton of physical therapy. He’s had both of his knees replaced, multiple times, I think twice on both. He’s had his hips done. He’s had his elbows scoped.”

Ric Flair then gave an update on his Woooo Nation Uncensored podcast, painting a much more depressing picture without giving any details. Flair said, “He’s having some really bad health issues but he keeps up with me. We support each other, good and bad. When I was in the hospital he flew up that day like everybody else that came up to see me…Hulk was gracious, Jimmy Hart was great. I don’t remember seeing them because I was in a coma but they made the effort to go. Those are the kind of things that mean a lot.”

Days later, Hogan took to Instagram and posted a new photo, showing he had lost a considerable amount of weight (claiming he was back down to the same weight as his high school freshman year). Eric Bischoff then went on his 83 Weeks podcast this week to provide another update. Stay tuned for any more updates on “The Hulkster” as they become available/

“He actually probably is because he’s overcoming a lot of physical challenges,” Bischoff said (h/t Wrestling Inc.). “I was just with Hulk a week and a half or two weeks ago and he is training. Although the training is a little bit different than it used to be, he’s doing his physical therapy four or five days a week, a couple hours a day. Gets home and spends another hour or two in the gym and is eating as healthy as he can eat and I’m sure he’s praying his heart out to try to get a lot of the mobility back that 17 back surgeries and a couple hip replacements will take away from you.”