Hulk Hogan Actually Does Not Want to Wrestle Anymore

Recent years have shown us that it’s hard to tell the difference between Hulk Hogan and Terry Bollea. But it sounds like neither of them wants to wrestle again.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Hogan revealed another match isn’t something he’ll be pursuing at the age of 65.

“I’m too old to wrestle. I embarrassed myself enough out there by moving too slow, so I don’t want to get back in there again. I don’t think I could. I could probably wrestle somebody like John Cena or Vince McMahon, but as soon as I’d be done they’d be taking me straight to the hospital to fix something … the body’s too worn out for that.”

While we’ve been taught that Hulkamania is immortal, Hogan actually has significant back issues on top of knee and hip replacements. While multiple surgeries have kept him functional, the Hulkster won’t be doing a 450 splash in this lifetime.

Hogan being done in the ring would seem like an obvious conclusion, but nobody likes a good work like the Hulkster and after his Crown Jewel appearance Hogan issued what amounted to be an open challenge to the WWE roster.

“Ok, today is a new day. After seeing myself on Crown Jewel I have decided to get serious and get under 300lbs. I looked huge, swole, jacked and my arms are still bigger than most wrestlers legs. I don’t want to look like I can beat up the whole @WWE roster anymore. Only Love HH.” Hogan Tweeted.

Rusev actually answered that bell and dangled a WrestleMania carrot in front of Hogan. While that exchange may have never been serious, Hogan has never been shy about plugging the idea of him getting one final WrestleMania moment. And up until now, it seemed like he’d at least consider the idea of a final match.

But it looks like we won’t have to worry about that.

However, Hogan may be in store for a non-physical final chapter in WWE. In light of Gene Okerlund’s passing WWE brought Hogan to Raw to eulogize the iconic announcer and interviewer. While Hogan did a fine job of sending off “Mean Gene” the undercurrent of his presence could not be ignored. That night was Hogan’s first real appearance in WWE since being reinstated into the company’s Hall of Fame this summer. WWE excommunicated Hogan in 2015 after a clip of him using an egregious batch of racial epithets on hidden camera — a byproduct of Hogan’s lucrative lawsuit against Gawker.

As mentioned, Hogan’s original return came in November at WWE’s Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, but given the time difference and that a chunk of the WWE Universe was boycotting the show, it was a low stakes environment compared to Raw.

“The reception from the crowd was unbelievable. All of the talent in the back was really, really cool and nice. Everybody expressed their sympathy,” Hogan told PEOPLE about his Raw return.

But now that Hogan is officially reassimilating, we’ll bet we see him a few more times this year — he just won’t landing that iconic leg drop of his.