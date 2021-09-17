Impact Wrestling Star Tommy Dreamer Suspended Indefinitely

Impact Wrestling’s Ed Nordhoim sent an email to the roster and staff today, announcing that Tommy Dreamer has been suspended indefinitely going forward according to a report from PWInsider. Nordholm stated in the email that Impact was made aware of the comments Dreamer made during last night’s Dark Side of the Ring episode Plane Ride From Hell regarding Ric Flair’s action during the flight, and Nordholm said that his comments are “out of line with our core values” as a company.

Nordholm said the Dreamer was “asked to leave effective immediately” from Impact’s home base in Nashville, TN, and has been suspended going forward. Nordholm also said that if anyone had concerns or questions, they could reach out to Gail Kim, Scott D’Amore, or Nordholm.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Dark Side of the Ring episode has brought new attention to the lawsuit that was filed against Flair by the plane’s flight attendants, Taralyn Cappellano and Heidi Doyle. Cappellano and Doyle said Flair walked around the galley wearing only a cape, otherwise naked, and then put their hands on his privates and at one point backed Doyle up to an area in the galley where she couldn’t move.

During the Dark Side of the Ring episode, Dreamer was talking about the situation and Flair’s actions, and fans were not happy with his comments.

“He could move his hips, twirl it and so his well-endowed penis spins around like a helicopter,” Dreamer said. “So, hey, he’s the Nature Boy for a reason, he’s got a hammer on him. Ric Flair’s not going to try to impose by force any sexual stuff onto anybody. He’s just flaunting, styling and profiling, doing the Ric Flair stuff where everybody’s going to laugh about it. But obviously, someone took offense to it.”

As for Flair, he addressed the episode before it aired on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast,

“God, I’ve heard about it too. Just when things are going good for me. Listen, you [Renee Paquette] put me on your podcast after,” Flair said. “We’ll see how it plays out, because I was there and I don’t care whose name I gotta drop if the heat falls on me. I know who was where and what and who and what took place. I know the whole story.”

H/T Quotes via Metro UK