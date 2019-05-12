Watch: Jack Swagger Cuts Hilarious Heel Promo After Second Bellator Win

Jack Swagger, now going by his real name Jake Hager, picked up his second mixed martial arts win on Saturday night when he defeated T.J. Jones at the Bellator 221 event via a first-round submission. The match ended in somewhat polarizing fashion when Swagger locked in the arm triangle choke for the win, but did not release the hold until several moments after the referee repeatedly told him to get off of Jones due to the fight being over. Swagger’s delayed reaction caused him to get boos from the crowd, causing him to channel his old WWE heel persona as he drew more heat from the fans durig his post-fight promo.

“That’s okay, y’all can boo me all you want because you’re not in here right now,” Swagger said. “After the last fight, the guy was wrapping around punches on me still when I had it (the win). So I didn’t know. It felt like him (Jones). But you know what, I’m rock hard right now with emotion. I’ve got a foner.”

🗣 “I’m rock hard right now with emotion …” — @RealJackSwagger. … Sir, this is a @BellatorMMA post-fight interview 😳 pic.twitter.com/XKClhHXdSX — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) May 12, 2019

Swagger kept the “foner” joke going on Sunday morning.

Still Rock Hard from last night… I hope I can get this #Foner through airport security. @bellatormma @dazn_usa Thank you to all my sponsors for coming on this journey with me! @engageind

@oakgrovetechnologies @butcherboxsports

@prowrestlingtees #mma #prowrestling pic.twitter.com/hKD79PeZrS — You Dont Know Jack (@RealJackSwagger) May 12, 2019

“Still rock hard from last night… I hope I can get this #Foner through airport security,” Swagger wrote.

The former World Heavyweight Champion requested his release from the WWE in March 2017 and was eventually granted it. He announced later that year that he had signed a contract with Bellator MMA to join their heavyweight division while also continuing his wrestling career on the independent circuit. He won his first bout against J.W. Kiser with the same arm-triangle submission back in January.

