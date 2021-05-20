Jake Paul Makes Deal With Showtime for Next Boxing Match

✖

Jake Paul has signed an exclusive promotional deal with Showtime Sports. A new report from his adviser talked to ESPN about the arrangement. Nakisha Bidarian is the one talking about setting up the boxer for more bouts in the near future. Both Paul brothers have become household names for these strange fights on Triller and Showtime. What was once considered a novelty is now a generator of revenue for any promotion that will allow the YouTube stars into the ring. Both Jake and Logan started their careers as social media pranksters, but now they see themselves as true athletes. For Showtime, they already have the rights to Floyd Mayweather’s hyped boxing match with Logan in just a few weeks. There will be no shortage of eyes on either of the Paul brothers no matter the opponent. Former MMA fighters, NBA players and other social media stars step right up.

"Jake is proud of the events he participated in with Triller and appreciates the opportunities they afforded him," Bidarian told ESPN. "Jake is excited to continue his boxing career with Showtime Boxing. Fight announcement coming soon."

Triller executive Ryan Kavanaugh spoke to ESPN about the deal that would take away one of their biggest draws for the time being.

"We love Jake," Kavanaugh said. "I wish Jake the absolute best. We had our two fights with him. ... I think for us, we've gone the distance with him that we can go. We won't be doing any more Jake fights."

The boxer recently called out Dana White for his treatment of UFC fighters. “Dana you claimed you would bet $1M on me losing. Set up Askren to train with Freddie Roach…gave him full access to UFCPI…and he still got his ass handed to him. Seems like you are the real douche…not Ariel,” The YouTuber said.

He continued, “In my 3rd fight I made more in total pay than any fighter in UFC history. Maybe it’s time to pay your fighters their fair share? No wonder they all want to get into boxing. Dana you say you make the fights fans want to see…so hurry up and make Jones vs N’gannou. Pay them their fair share…$10M purse for each guy, plus PPV. Why are UFC fighters so underpaid vs Boxers? Why did I make more in my 3rd fight than all but two (Khabib & Conor) UFC fighters have in history? I know why…”

