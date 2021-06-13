✖

Jake Paul wants to fight Nate Diaz after he gets done with Tyrone Woodley. The social media star made his intentions known last night after the event had concluded. The Stockton, California native lost a tough fight to Leon Edwards at UFC 263. Most viewers were dazzled by the end of that MMA contest. Diaz really had a chance to win at the end, but give credit to Edwards for managing to hold on as the momentum shifted. For Paul, he’s just lining up the fights now. It’s a strange world, but a YouTuber is the hottest name in combat sports at the moment. Showtime reportedly did more than a million PPV buys of the fight between his brother and Floyd Mayweather. People can complain about the brash nature, but they’re still tuning in to watch the spectacle at the end of the day.

Diaz might want to take Paul up on his offer if he’s out for a nice payday. Woodley’s agent Malki Kawa spoke to MMA Fighting about their looming event and said that he’d going to clear a million dollars.

I will knockout Nate Diaz after I knockout Woodley — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 13, 2021

“Yeah, he’s getting paid really well. It’s one of the best deals I’ve ever done. It’s a tremendous deal,” Kawa explained. “He’s getting a large base number, he’s getting a cut of the pay-per-view globally. He should walk away with a multi-million dollar payday. His base guarantee is in the millions already, but add on all the other extra stuff, it’s a really nice payday.”

Paul previously had some criticism for Dana White about his treatment of UFC fighters. “Dana you claimed you would bet $1M on me losing. Set up Askren to train with Freddie Roach…gave him full access to UFCPI…and he still got his ass handed to him. Seems like you are the real douche…not Ariel,” The YouTuber began.

He kept going, “In my 3rd fight I made more in total pay than any fighter in UFC history. Maybe it’s time to pay your fighters their fair share? No wonder they all want to get into boxing. Dana you say you make the fights fans want to see…so hurry up and make Jones vs N’gannou. Pay them their fair share…$10M purse for each guy, plus PPV. Why are UFC fighters so underpaid vs Boxers? Why did I make more in my 3rd fight than all but two (Khabib & Conor) UFC fighters have in history? I know why…”

