Boxing is more than just a side project for Jake Paul. The social media star first professionally stepped in the ring in 2020, squaring off against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib. Jake followed that bout up with another celebrity-esque encounter, knocking out former basketball star Nate Robinson on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Come 2021, Jake began to put legitimate stock in his boxing career, tangoing with former mixed martial artists like Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. While he would suffer his first defeat in February, losing to legitimate boxer Tommy Fury, Jake bounced back with a win over former UFC champion Nate Diaz and veteran boxer Andre August.

Jake's in-ring pursuit has always been gold, but outside of competition itself, he has made an effort to elevate the sport of boxing.

Jake Paul Partners With USA Boxing For 2024 Olympics

The Problem Child is heading to Paris.

As announced in a press release, Jake Paul is partnering with USA Boxing to "further amplify amateur boxing" ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. The partnership's goal is to spark interest in boxing with younger generations. Jake himself will be involved in mentoring upcoming amateur fighters including Joshua Edwards and Morelle McCane.

"It has always been my goal to shine a spotlight not just on boxing as a sport, but on the people who work so hard to be the best within it," Jake said. "The mindset of pursuing greatness is one I both see and personally share with Mo McCane, Joshua Edwards, and the rest of Team USA's boxing talent. The Olympics are the greatest stage in the world, and I'm honored to help bring awareness to USA Boxing and mentor these young, inspiring athletes as they fight for gold. Anyone who works hard enough to receive the honor to represent Team USA at the Olympics deserves a platform, so I'm looking forward to getting down to business in Colorado Springs with Coach Walsh and the rest of Team USA."

"Within just three years of becoming a professional boxer, Jake Paul has become a standout inspiration to younger generations and has emerged as one of the most exciting, influential figures in boxing history," Executive Director of USA Boxing Mike McAtee said. "Jake's mentorship will be a vital resource to the young athletes on Team USA to ensure they capitalize on building brand IP as they get the opportunity to perform on the biggest stage in the world at the most iconic contest in history – The Olympics. There is no one more suited to partner with USA Boxing in this capacity than Jake Paul, the awareness he brings to the sport for the youth is unparalleled and we could not be more thrilled to welcome him and his audience to Team USA."

The Olympic Games head to Paris in Summer 2024.