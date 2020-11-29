Logan Paul Trends After Jake Paul Wins Boxing Match

Jake Paul knocked out Nate Robinson and fans are mistaking him for his brother Logan Paul. Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. are headed to the ring now, but the combat sports world is still trying to figure out how a former NBA star got his ticket punched by a Disney Channel star. But, it’s 2020, so that is just par for the course. The two brothers can be hard to differentiate between for those who haven’t followed their shenanigans religiously. Still, with the telecast pointing out Jake’s name constantly, it would seem like the differences are apparent. But, not for a lot of people joking around online. Check out some of the jokes that are flying down below.

The winner talked a whole lot of trash before backing it up mercilessly. Three knockdowns followed by a devastating KO that had Twitter making memes as fast as he could type. In some earlier comments to CBS Sports HQ, Paul put it all out there when it comes to the next challenge.

Me when I saw Nate Robinson plan to fight Logan Paul https://t.co/CTVUgjYydH — Noah (@BurrowToMixon) November 29, 2020

“Look, it’s bound to happen. At the end of the day, this is a business, and you know, we’re talking about pay-per-view buys. This fight on Saturday has already shattered pay-per-view pre-sale records, by far,” he told HQ. “McGregor has that same pay-per-view draw, I have that same pay-per-view draw, and I think after I take down a couple more opponents, Jake Paul vs Conor McGregor is gonna be undeniable.

“There’s no other fighter with as big of a platform as me that’s calling him out right now. He wants to fight Manny Pacquiao, Manny Pacquiao will destroy him,” he continued. “It’ll be another embarrassing night for him, just like when he got embarrassed by Floyd. And so Jake Paul vs Conor McGregor is bound to happen. I know he’s seen these interviews, I know he’s seen the shit-talk, and it’s gonna happen.”

Were you surprised by the knockout? Let us know down in the comments!