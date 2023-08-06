Logan Paul Wears WWE SummerSlam 2023 Gear to Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Match (Video)

Logan Paul quickly made the trip from his match during WWE SummerSlam 2023 in Detroit, IL to Dallas, TX to support his brother Jake Paul in his fight against Nate Diaz, but didn't change out of his ring gear during the trip! Logan Paul notably kicked off the WWE SummerSlam 2023 premium live event earlier this evening with the opening match against Ricochet. It was a high flying match that paid off the burning feud between the two of them that had been brewing since Money in the Bank 2023 earlier this year, and one that ended with Logan Paul actually getting the win (but needing to cheat to do so).

Hoping to support his brother Jake in what would be a potentially second win for the Paul brothers in this big match weekend, Logan Paul headed to Dallas, TX just in time for his brother's main event match against Nate Diaz. Notably keeping on his WWE in-ring gear for the occasion, Logan Paul can be seen in the backstage area ahead of the match still in his full in-ring gear to watch his brother. Check it out below as highlighted by DAZN Boxing on Twitter:

WWE SummerSlam 2023 Card and Results

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz is now taking place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX with brother Logan Paul in attendance. As for WWE SummerSlam 2023, it just recently wrapped up its live broadcast but later released replay video can be streamed with Peacock. Logan Paul did cheat to win his match against Ricochet, but it was only one of the many big endings and matches that WWE fans saw over the course of the evening.

The card and results for the premium live event break down as such:

Logan Paul def. Ricochet

Cody Rhodes def. Brock Lesnar

SummerSlam Battle Royal: LA Knight Wins

Shayna Baszler def. Ronda Rousey (MMA Rules)

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Drew McIntyre

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins def. Finn Balor

WWE Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Asuka and Charlotte, Io Sky cashes in

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns def. Jey Uso (Tribal Combat)

What did you think of Logan Paul's match against Ricochet during WWE SummerSlam 2023? What did you think of the WWE premium live event overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything SummerSlam in the comments!