Rumored KSI vs Jake Paul Fight Might Already Be Canceled

KSI and Jake Paul both have upcoming fights this weekend that they're preparing for. Paul's bout against Andre August is much more official as KSI sparring match against iShowSpeed is far from a legitimate match. That said, the two fights will go up against each other on December 16, and fans of both content creators will certainly be paying attention to see which fight brings in more viewers. However, the post-fight stakes are the bigger story, as Jake Paul recently issued a challenge to KSI, saying he was more than willing to put a fight on the schedule between the two headliners. Unfortunately, it looks like that fight might already be dead in the water after KSI's recent comments.

Of course, it's worth saying that the KSI vs. Jake Paul fight was far from official. Yes, Paul's team reached out to KSI about a potential fight at either 180 or 185 lbs, but KSI had to agree to anything. However, today the British content creator put cold water on the potential bout after seeing the ticket sales to Paul's fight against Andre August this weekend. As of yesterday, that fight had yet to sell out, which led to KSI tweeting out a mocking reply. KSI said, "Yeah, he ain't got any hype anymore. I ain't wasting my time to fight him lol."

KSI vs Jake Paul is officially OFF? 🤬 pic.twitter.com/nssuapiXQv — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) December 13, 2023

As with everything these fighters do, this could all be a calculated part of the plan to drum up hype around the match-up. Sure, KSI could be genuine with this dig, but the more likely scenario seems to be that he's trying to get eyes on him ahead of potentially accepting the bout. With a comment like this, KSI could easily spin it either way, making it a great marketing move. Either he doesn't accept the fight and says it's not worth his time before moving on to someone else or he does go ahead with the match-up and claims that he's the reason the event will sell out. Either way, it's a win-win for KSI in the public eye.

Will KSI Fight Jake Paul?

Will the fight actually happen? That's tougher to say. KSI did fight Paul's brother Jake several years ago and fans have been looking forward to this potential match-up since then. It would definitely make both creators a ton of money, but Paul's team has proposed a winner-takes-all format. It'll be interesting to see if KSI takes that type of fight given his earning power.

Fortunately, it looks like Paul might have already found a solid option for the undercard of the potential KSI vs Jake Paul bout. Earlier today, NBA star Draymond Green was suspended indefinitely and Paul quickly tweeted that he'd be willing to put him on a fight card with a $10 million payout. That's not a bad gig if you can get it.