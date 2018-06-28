Why Jeff Hardy’s Swanton Bomb is Currently on Ice

Keener fans have noticed that Jeff Hardy has remained uncharacteristically grounded during his matches lately but there may be a good reason why.

A few weeks ago, a report indicated that Hardy was dealing with nerve damage. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter writes that issue is still lingering and has contributed to numbness in Hardy’s fingers. WWE is going out of their way to protect Hardy by making his matches less demanding, hence the lack of Swanton Bombs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jeff Hardy Hasn’t Been Doing Swantons At House Shows! #WWEFresno pic.twitter.com/VX0YoSxqgY — Brian The Guppie (@briantheguppie) June 25, 2018

This stems from an incident in May were Hardy looked to injure his leg during an entrance. Hardy went on the work the match but with a considerable limp. Despite the nagging injuries, WWE looks to be moving forward with him as United States Champion.

Ar 40-years old this type of setback is probably expected for Hardy. Outside of names like Mick Foley, perhaps no other WWE Superstar has put more mileage in less time on their body.

Hardy returned shortly after WrestleMania 34 upon healing from an extensive shoulder surgery. Late last summer, Hardy suffered a torn labrum and rotator cuff. The significant injury likely had the future WWE Hall of Famer asking some honest questions about his career.

“It’s depressing,” Hardy told WWE.com. “More than any time in a career, it’s those times that make you go, ‘Wow, I love professional wrestling.’ It sucks that I can’t be involved in [a] match or can’t get in there and do what I normally do because I’m injured, but I just have to get over that, stop worrying about it and look forward and push myself to get repaired and healed and come back better than ever with a brand-new shoulder.”

Since his return, WWE has shown little hesitation in using him for prominent spots. Soon after his comeback manifested, Hardy won the US Championship and hopped over to SmackDown in the Superstar Shake-Up. He has a brief feud with Randy Orton and now looks to be on track for a summer-long story with Shinsuke Nakamura.

However, that feud is currently on pause as Nakamura is dealing with an injury of his own—thanks to being bitten by a bomb-sniffing dog from the Bakersfield Police Department.

Here’s their statement on the matter: