Naomi Makes First Comment Following Jimmy Uso’s Arrest

On Thursday, news broke of WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso’s drunken episode with Detroit police. While the details are still thin, Usos’ wife and fellow Superstar did provide a comment on Twitter.

Per a report from TMZ Sports, Naomi was pulled over after driving the wrong direction on a one-way street. Policed reported the vehicle smelled of alcohol. While Naomi spoke with the cops, Uso got out of the car, removed his shirt and jacket, and reportedly become combative with police.

A policeman did bring out his taser, but did not use it due to Uso calming down. Uso was taken to jail and later posted bond. He was not in Detroit for a WWE Event.

This story didn’t take long to sweep across the wrestling world and with only TMZ’s report available, fans were concerned about the WWE couple.

Yes dear we are safe and ok thank you and love y’all 😘 //t.co/gLmTzgEKB0 — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) February 15, 2019

WWE did issue this statement shortly after the story made rounds.

“Jonathan Fatu is responsible for his own personal actions.”

Uso is scheduled to compete at Elimination Chamber this Sunday. As of now, WWE has not announced plans to change that match.