John Cena Responds to Viral NCAA March Madness "You Can't See Me" Moment

Before he was headlining summer blockbusters or even was a household name in the professional wrestling world, John Cena gained his first bit of mainstream attention thanks to his signature squared circle taunt. It didn't take long for the "you can't see me" gesture to transcend WWE, as artists, athletes, and actors worldwide were shown waving their palms in front of their face on stage, the field, and red carpets. Even with Cena now in part-time status, the "you can't see me" gesture still rivals Daniel Bryan's "yes!" arm extension and the nWo's "too sweet" hand sign as the most prevalent pro wrestling taunts.

That was exemplified this past weekend, as Iowa junior forward Caitlin Clark hit the "you can't see me" on her Louisville opponents following her sixth three-pointer of the game. Clark would go on to drop 41 points as well as 12 assists and 10 rebounds, making her the first to drop a 40-point triple-double in NCAA Tournament history.

This performance got the attention of Cena himself, who congratulated Clark and her teammates on their victory.

"Even if they could see you… they couldn't guard you!" Cena wrote on Twitter. "Congrats on the historic performance Caitlin Clark and to Iowa Women's Basketball on advancing to the Final Four!"

Even if they could see you…they couldn’t guard you!



Congrats on the historic performance @CaitlinClark22 and to @IowaWBB on advancing to the Final Four! @MarchMadnessWBB #WFinalFour https://t.co/QvpYDTESwb — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 28, 2023

Iowa's next contest comes against top seed South Carolina this Friday, March 31st. If they get past the Gamecocks, the Hawkeyes will play either LSU or Virginia Tech in the championship game.

This weekend could be full of celebrations for both Clark and Cena, as the 16-time world champion is challenging Austin Theory for the WWE United States Title this weekend at WWE WrestleMania 39. Cena and Theory are set to open WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One on Saturday, April 1st. While Theory has all the momentum going into the Showcase of the Immortals, WrestleMania has been kind to the leader of the Cenation when the star-spangled gold is on the line. Cena has bested both Big Show and Rusev to capture the WWE United States Championship at WWE WrestleManias in years past.

