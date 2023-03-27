Will John Cena Be on WWE Raw Tonight Ahead of WrestleMania 39

Tonight's Monday Night Raw will serve as the Red Brand's go-home show for WrestleMania 39 this weekend in Los Angeles. The show will be headlined by Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa to promote the WrestleMania main event between Rhodes and Roman Reigns and will likely be the last time WWE gets to hype up matches like Brock Lesnar and Omos, the Men's Tag Team Showcase match and the six-woman tag match involving Becky Lynch, Lita, Trish Stratus, Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai. But there's still a lingering question regarding the show — will John Cena make any kind of appearance?

The 16-time WWE Champion is set to open Night One of WrestleMania against Austin Theory for the United States Championship. But other than an appearance on the March 7 episode of Raw that set up that match, Cena has been absent from TV while Theory has been racking up wins against Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford. Per PWInsider via Wrestling Headlines, there's a chance Cena might pop up during the show tonight but only if the filming schedule for Cena's latest movie, Grand Death Lotto, allows for it. WWE has yet to make any sort of announcement.

Cena's only promo directed at Theory was incredibly scathing as he outright told the US Champion that he wasn't ready for this kind of challenge and that, regardless of who won, he'd still be a loser because fans don't believe in his "A-Town Down" persona. Theory has attempted to fire back in a few interviews, but many fans saw it as a burial even as they continue to predict Theory will win somehow.

WWE WrestleMania 39 Card

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes (Night Two)

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes (Night Two) WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory vs. John Cena (Night One)

Austin Theory vs. John Cena (Night One) Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul (Night One)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Edge vs. Finn Balor (Hell in a Cell Match)

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus & Lita vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky)

Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. TBA

WWE's WrestleMania 39 takes place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood (Los Angeles), California on April 1-2. Stay tuned for live, full coverage of the event this weekend!