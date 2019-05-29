Here’s When Jon Moxley Decided He Would Leave WWE

Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, made his shocking debut at AEW’s Double or Nothing event on Saturday night. There had been plenty of speculation surrounding Moxley during his tenure in WWE, particularly with how he left the company without anyone knowing the true story of why he left. But that all changed on Wednesday when Moxley appeared on the Talk is Jericho podcast, and broke down the entire story of his reasoning for leaving the WWE.

The podcast goes into extensive detail about Moxley’s displeasure with the company, particularly with its creative process. But one of the earliest things he revealed is that he wanted to leave the company long before it first started getting reported or confirmed by WWE itself. According to Moxley, he was ready to leave in July of 2018 while he was still dealing with an extensive injury absence.

“I know, pretty much knew that I was gone in July of 2018,” Moxley said. “And at that point I was out with an injury. I tore my tricep, and normally that would only be like a four-month thing but it was so banged up and bruised because I had been working on it for a long time and the tendon was all mangled and everything. So it was a minimum of six months, then I got a staph infection, I had to go into surgery again. It turned into a whole nine-month thing, it was a mess. Very miserable time in my life, very challenging.”

He then added that he always wanted to leave the company by letting his contract play out, rather than request a release.

“I knew the whole time that I wasn’t going to quit, I wasn’t going to ask for my release, I wasn’t going to try and get fired, anything like that,” he said. “I was just going to ride it out to the end, for a couple of reasons. One, I’d just rather not to business like that if I don’t have to. My wife [Renee Young] works there, it would have been unfair to put her in a position of any awkwardness.”

Ambrose made his WWE television on the August 13 episode of Monday Night Raw, looking noticeably more muscular and menacing. He reunited with The Shield, won the Raw Tag Team Championship, turned heel, won the Intercontinental Championship, turned babyface and rejoined The Shield again by the time his contract officially expired on April 30.