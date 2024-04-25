AEW's Jon Moxley Successfully Defends IWGP Championship on Dynamite

Jon Moxley is one of the most decorated champions in All Elite Wrestling's fairly young history. He has had multiple reigns as AEW World Champion, as well as a stint as AEW International Champion, dethroning Orange Cassidy. Recently, Moxley took his talents to New Japan Pro Wrestling and won the IWGP Championship, the company's top prize. His reign as IWGP is nearing the two week mark, and Wednesday brought him the first opportunity to defend it.

Moxley is clearly going to be spending some time defending the IWGP Championship in AEW, and his work began with "Powerhouse" Will Hobbs on Wednesday night. Hobbs is a force of nature and is usually considered a favorite in any match he enters, but it was Mox that left the ring victorious.

Not only did Moxley successfully retain his title, but it appears he also has a new opponent already lined up. Konosuka Takeshita, a member of the Don Callis Family alongside Will Hobbs, showed up after the match to take his own shot at Mox.

During a press call ahead of the AEW Dynasty preview, AEW president Tony Khan opened up about Jon Moxley's latest championship victory.

"Well, it's really exciting to have Jon Moxley back in AEW and back in AEW as the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. It's truly a lifelong dream for Jon Moxley and it's a dream for me to have a great IWGP Heavyweight Champion here on Dynamite. It's a dream come true and, and Jon -- whether it's Dynamite, Rampage, Collision -- he's been on all the shows. He's an AEW original dating back to our very first show five years ago and Jon Moxley is a fan favorite," Khan said.

"He's a great leader and a great world champion for any company," he continued. "And it's so special to have Mox working with AEW and New Japan and as the world champion here. And, absolutely, it's a great partnership between AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling. It's a championship that is sanctioned by New Japan Pro Wrestling and Gedo is the matchmaker there. We share a person who's very close to both of us. Rocky Romero is the Vice President in both companies and is a great intermediary and partner for both of us. We work together very closely and to sanction the championship that is Gedo decision. If the championship is defended in AEW, then it's a mutual decision. And whenever Mox will be out there defending the title, whatever the future of Mox as the champion in New Japan is, we look forward to working really closely with New Japan Pro wrestling on these dates and on this amazing journey and this great milestone that Jon Moxley is the IWGP world champion now. It's great."