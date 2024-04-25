Swerve Strickland Gets First Win of AEW World Title Reign on Dynamite

The era of Swerve Strickland began at AEW Dynasty after Strickland took down Samoa Joe to become the new AEW World Champion, and his first challenge took place during tonight's Dynamite. Strickland faced ROH World TV Champion Kyle Fletcher in a World Title Eliminator Match, which would net Fletcher a shot at the Title if he could take down Swerve. Fletcher impressed early and would earn respect from the World Champion throughout the match. Unfortunately, Strickland was just too much of a force of nature, and Strickland would hit a vicious double stomp to seal the win.

Strickland showed off his technical skills early against Fletcher, and Strickland gave Fletcher his respect after an early stalemate. Strickland got caught with a heavy strike to the head but rebounded with a slick kick to Fletcher's throat. Strickland hit the spinning tackle from the top rope and celebrated a bit before taking control of the match.

Strickland knocked Fletcher out of the ring to the floor before getting another taunt in. Strickland slammed Fletcher into the barricade and celebrated with fans, and then stayed focused on attacking the challenger's head and back.

Back in the ring, Fletcher looked to get back into the match with a quick slam, taking a second to celebrate with the crowd. Fletcher's momentum was halted however with two quick attacks from Strickland, who then dug his elbow into Fletcher's shoulder before locking in a submission. Fletcher fought out of it but got his back slammed onto Strickland's knee, and then the Champion started working on his shoulder and arms once more.

Strickland got flipped over but kept hold of the wrist, though he was caught with a kick to the face. Both stars were down on the mat, but once back on their feet, Strickland hit a vicious neckbreaker on the ring apron. Strickland then stomped Fletcher from the top rope onto the ring apron, though Strickland looked a bit hurt after the landing.

Fletcher then recovered and locked in a submission out of nowhere. Strickland tried to crawl to the bottom rope and eventually broke free, but some significant damage was done. The two exchanged forearm shots and then exchanged a series of counters, but Strickland hit the flatliner and then hit the brain buster into a cover, but Fletcher kicked out.

Both stars went for piledrivers but it was Fletcher who finally hit it and went for the cover, though Strickland kicked out of the pin attempt. Callie yelled something at Fletcher but Fletcher decided to not follow whatever the play was. Instead, he went up top to slam Swerve, but Strickland countered and knocked Fletcher down so he could deliver a stomp into a pin attempt. Fletcher kicked out but Strickland then hit a vicious kick to the head, and that was enough for the win.

With Fletcher losing the match, it's unclear who Strickland's next challenger will be, but Strickland now has the first win since his Championship reign started at Dynasty.

