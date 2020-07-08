Keith Lee Reacts to His NXT Great American Bash Match Getting Spoiled

✖

The most anticipated matchup of tonight's night 2 of The Great American Bash on NXT is easily the Winner Takes All match featuring NXT Champion Adam Cole and North American Champion Keith Lee, but unfortunately, some of the fire was removed from the match thanks to a photo that made its way online from the event's taping. It didn't take long for it to make the rounds, and in a new conversation with talkSPORT, Lee was asked bout the spoilers and if things like that bothered him, especially with as big a match and potential moment in his career as this could be. Lee seems to be taking it in stride, and while he is bummed that some are going out of their way to spoil it for others, he does warn that you only for sure know what happened if you watch it actually happen.

"Not at all, man," Lee said. "When you think about it, as you say ‘apparent leaks’, look, at the end of the day the only way someone knows what happens is when it airs. For those people that think that they’ve unloaded some big mystery or something is one thing, but the only thing that makes me sad in the scenario is how many of them are trying to ruin it for other people, because there is the potential for it."

Then again, some people could be very happy about it," Lee said. "If that were to change because of the scenario, I don’t know… I just feel like that is not good for people. And then for the people that don’t want that potential spoiler or whatever it may be, it’s not fun for them either."

To me, it shows me how uncool some people can be, but at the end of the day, you don’t really know what’s happening until it happens and that’s just the truth of the matter," Lee said. "So if they feel righteous in their activities, then hey, good for them. The people that have to look at that, they aren’t having fun. And I think they should consider them before anybody else in this situation."

You can find the official description for tonight's The Great American Bash Night 2 below.

"NXT's Great American Bash promises to conclude with a bang as NXT Champion Adam Cole faces off with North American Champion Keith Lee in a historic Winner Take All Match. Also, Mia Yim and Candice LeRae look to settle their rivalry in a Street Fight, Drake Maverick teams up with Breezango to take on Legado del Fantasma and more!"

Here's the full card for tonight's event.

NXT Champion Adam Cole vs North American Champion Keith Lee in Winner Takes All Match

Mia Yim vs Candice LeRae in Street Fight Match

Drake Maverick and Breezango vs Legado del Fantasma in Six-Man Tag Team Match

Isaiah Swerve Scott vs Johnny Gargano

