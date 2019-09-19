Kenny Omega Blasts the NXT Roster, Says They Belong in Dark Matches Compared to Him

Kenny Omega has never been afraid to speak his mind. So when the All Elite Wrestling star was interviewed by Sportskeeda this week and asked about the upcoming Wednesday Night Wars between AEW and NXT, he didn’t hold back his opinions on the what he believes to be the quality of wrestling in WWE’s Yellow and Black brand.

“It’s weird, because it’s hard to say you’re going to war with people that I call my friends,” Omega said. “And yet, we are going to war. And yet, when I sit back and look at the grand picture it’s like, I’m going to war with these dudes that, if we were on the same show together, the same promotion…

“Let’s pretend there were no borders. Let’s pretend there were no promotions. Let’s just pretend there’s just one big promotion. If these guys were in the same show as me, they’d be in the dark match. They’d be in the opening match of my main event match. You wanna call that a war, you wanna call that competition? Go ahead. Maybe it’s fun for you to do. That’s cool. But we’re different planets. And you’re going to see that right away, when you see 10,000+ arenas sold out. You’re going to see smiles on fans’ faces. And you’re going to see real stars. Not developmental talent but real stars appearing on your television sets, every week.”

There’s a lot to unpack there, especially since NXT just had a well-received first live episode on the USA Network on Wednesday night. It’s also worth pointing out that Omega is somewhat in-character throughout the interview, so it’s possible he’s trying to stir things up on purpose.

Omega started off the year as IWGP Heavyweight Champion for New Japan Pro Wrestling. But shortly after dropping the title at Wrestle Kingdom 13 to Hiroshi Tanahashi he announced that he would be joining The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes as an executive vice president and wrestler for All Elite Wrestling. He lost to Chris Jericho in the main event of Double or Nothing, then had his grudge match with Jon Moxley scrapped from the All Out card when Moxley was removed from the match during a staph infection. Omega lost his replacement match against Pac, and has seemingly started losing his mind on the latest episodes of Being The Elite. He’s currently booked to finally face Moxley at AEW’s next pay-per-view, Full Gear, on Nov. 9

AEW will debut its weekly live show, Dynamite, starting on Oct. 2.