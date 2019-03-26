Kenny Omega Explains Why He Won’t Be at ‘G1 Supercard’ Event for New Japan

After dropping the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 13 in January, it looked like Kenny Omega‘s days in New Japan Pro Wrestling were over when he announced he was signing a multi-year deal with All Elite Wrestling and would serve as an executive vice president alongside Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks. However in a new interview with POST Wrestling‘s John Pollock, Omega explained that his relationship with the company is not completely over, but that all of his focus at the moment is on AEW. As a result, Omega will not be involved in the G1 Supercard event at Madison Square Garden on April 6.

“I have a sentimental attachment to the people and the country, of course, to see the amount of joy that something simple like one of my matches can bring to a person in that country is really important to me,” Omega said. “And even though I may not be able to accomplish many more accolades and that I’ve checked almost every box that there is to check in Japan, it doesn’t necessarily mean that I want to pack up and move on. I’d love to keep coming back, until I take my last bump, to Japan. But there are things that I feel that I can still do, that I feel I have a responsibility to do in professional wrestling. That requires me to take the next step, which is AEW, and pursue that to its full extent.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Omega was then asked why he hasn’t received a call for the MSG show, nor the G1 Climax event in Dallas in July.

“I would very much love to be a part of everything,” Omega said. “Not just that, but the Madison Square Garden show — the G1 — you know all those things. But then I’m burning the candle on both ends.”

He added that New Japan’s long-term booking wouldn’t fit for him to randomly appear at various shows. Since Omega’s departure, Jay White has risen to take his place as the top non-Japanese wrestler as both IWGP Heavyweight Champion and leader of the Bullet Club.

New Japan, with how they book so long term, they have a direction and a plan. And knowing that we have our hands completely full with what we have to do — it’s a huge undertaking,” he said. “It’s probably best that we just focus on our own things for now and just know that, on both sides, the door is mutually open.”

Omega will take on Chris Jericho at AEW’s first official event, Double or Nothing, on May 25.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Toy Story 4 trailer, we’re breaking down James Gunn’s return to Marvel Studios and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!