Kenny Omega Injury Update, New Match For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Following one of the greatest tag team matches in the history of wrestling at AEW Revolution last week, Kenny Omega has been out of action. Omega and his partner, “Hangman” Adam Page, successfully defended their AEW Tag Team Championships against the Young Bucks at Revolution, but Omega injured his hand in the process.

In an update to the situation, AEW has revealed that Omega will be out another one to two weeks due to the injury. As a result, Page will tag with a mystery partner this Wednesday night at Dynamite in Salt Lake City, Utah to take on Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara.

The news on Omega was sent-out via the company’s Twitter account on Saturday.

Kenny Omega will not be medically cleared for 1 – 2 more weeks as a result of his hand injury suffered at Revolution. Hangman Page will choose a mystery substitute partner to take on Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara in a non-title match this Wed, 3/11 in Salt Lake City on Dynamite. pic.twitter.com/Azk5BvVmtF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 7, 2020

The updated card for this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite is as follows:

Ortiz (with Santana) vs. Cody (with Arn Anderson)

Death Triangle (PAC, Pentagon Jr., and Fenix) vs. Private Party and Joey Janela

Jurassic Express vs. MJF, The Butcher, and The Blade (with Wardlow and The Bunny)

Blood and Guts Match Rules Announcement

Non-Title Match: AEW Tag Team Champion “Hangman” Adam Page and Mystery Partner vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara

This will be the first-ever AEW show in the state of Utah. The “Blood and Guts” edition of Dynamite will occur on March 25th in Newark, New Jersey featuring the debut of the match of the same name. The match will be styled after the old War Games matches, which were invented by Cody’s father, the legendary Dusty Rhodes.

WWE holds the legal rights to that name, hence the change. However, AEW will bring back the look of the original match by featuring a top to cage once again; the version that has been used by NXT the last couple of years features an open top due to Triple H believing the business has evolved to a point that not having a roof to the cage was necessary for more high spots and creativity.

What do you think, do you prefer WWE's new War Games style or the original?