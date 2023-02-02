Kenny Omega Returns on AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has been without its best bout machine for almost a month. After defeating Death Triangle in their best-of-seven series and reclaiming the AEW World Trios Titles, the Young Bucks showed up to AEW programming without partner Kenny Omega. Omega's absence was later reported to be related to a visa issue, which aligned with reports that the January 11th AEW Dynamite match between The Elite and Death Triangle was almost postponed due to the same reason. Omega's visa issue prevented him from being in attendance for Jay Briscoe's tribute match on last week's AEW Dynamite.

Tonight's Dynamite featured The Elite making an appearance from Wright State University, and they took a break from playing basketball to address Top Flight. They then said that Top Flight could recruit AR Fox and face them next week in a match for the World Trios Championships, but soon they were interrupted by The Firm's Stokely Hathaway, Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy. They challenged The Elite to a match on Rampage and the group accepted, so fans will see the match play out this Friday.

Omega's recent absence was just the latest obstacle that the former AEW World Champion had to hurdle to get back on television. After losing AEW's top prize to Hangman Page at AEW Full Gear 2021, Omega took extended time off to heal from a number of nagging injuries. His physical setbacks kept him out of action until Summer 2022.

He would return to reunite with the Young Bucks in the AEW World Trios Championship tournament, winning a pair of six-man tag matches on AEW TV before defeating Hangman Page and the Dark Order in the tournament finals at AEW All Out 2022.

Despite emerging from that pay-per-view both victorious and healthy, Omega was taken off of AEW programming once more due to his involvement in a backstage fight with CM Punk, the Young Bucks, and Ace Steel. All parties were suspended for a number of months and Steel was let go from the company completely. Omega and the Bucks would return to AEW programming this past November at AEW Full Gear 2022. Punk remains out of action with a torn triceps, which he suffered during his AEW All Out match with Jon Moxley. His future in AEW remains unclear.

