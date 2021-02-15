Watch: Eli Drake Debuts as LA Knight at NXT TakeOver: Vegeance Day

✖

Shortly after the news of his signing broke, former Impact World Champion Eli Drake arrived at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day during the kickoff show. Introducing himself as LA Knight, the former NWA World Tag Team Champion kicked Sam Roberts off the panel and declared that he'd be chasing after every championship going forward, name-dropping the NXT and North American titles.

Drake previously signed on as a Performance Center trainee back in the early 2010s, but was released from his contract in August 2014. In the years that followed he made a name for himself in Impact Wrestling and eventually captured its top title before departing from the company in 2019. In January 2020 he won the NWA tag titles with James Storm and held them up until November. The pair dropped the belts to Aron Stevens and JR Kratos on the Nov. 10 episode of UWN Primetime Live, and Drake was quietly released shortly after.

