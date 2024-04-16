How Last Minute Was The Undertaker's WWE WrestleMania 40 Appearance?

Professional wrestling's answer to Avengers: Engame's "portals" scene went down in the WWE WrestleMania 40 main event. Stars of the past and present hit the ring to fend off The Bloodline in order to ensure Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship bout would be one on one. Fans had theorized about this moment for months, correctly predicting that John Cena and Jey Uso would be among the battalion hitting the ring to even the odds for Rhodes. That's not to say the moment didn't have its surprises, as no one in Lincoln Financial Field anticipated that gong hitting. While many assumed "Stone Cold" Steve Austin would be the one to take out Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, it was The Undertaker instead who sent The Great One packing.

The Undertaker's WrestleMania Cameo Was Finalized Hours Prior

(Photo: WWE)

The Deadman was on standby.

Speaking on his Six Feet Under YouTube channel, The Undertaker revealed that conversations about his WWE WrestleMania 40 cameo began the week of the show.

"It happened pretty spontaneously. We got to Philadelphia on Wednesday that week. I think I got a call Tuesday from Triple H," Undertaker recalled. "'Hey, a lot of things are going on. A lot of thoughts are being put into this. Would you want to be a part of it?' I was like, 'Look if it works and if I can be of help to it in any way. If I could be of help, fine, whatever you guys need. Just let me know.' [Triple H told me], 'Okay, we don't have anything yet, we're just putting ideas together.'"

Two days later, Taker received texts from WWE producer Michael Hayes and Paul Heyman.

"I don't hear anything else until Thursday. I get a text from Michael Hayes [saying] we're coming up with some ideas. I'm like cool, let me know. That was it," Undertaker continued. "Then I'm at the One Deadman Show. I get a text from Paul Heyman. I'm like, hmmm interesting. This is picking up steam here."

Taker told Heyman that "this isn't about me" in regards to the WWE WrestleMania 40 main event, as he didn't want his involvement to overshadow the match itself. Chatter stalled for the rest of the weekend, as it wasn't until the night of WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 2 that Taker got the green light.

"It had gone back and forth and I get a text during Sunday," Undertaker recalled.

While his involvement was not an official match, Taker added that he got "closure" from having a role within WWE WrestleMania 40. His final match was a cinematic contest at WWE WrestleMania 36 and did not take place in front of a live crowd.