Drew McIntyre Reportedly Upset Following Survivor Series Match

Following the men's WarGames main event match at WWE Survivor Series, the Chicago crowd was left in shock when a certain Chicago native, CM Punk, made his return to WWE after his departure in 2014. Some of the men involved in the match, namely Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre, were left less than thrilled.

According to a report by PWInsider, McIntyre stormed to the back post-match, slammed his locker room door, threw on a hoodie and immediately left the Allstate Arena. It is unknown at this time what caused the outburst, if it was related to Punk's return or perhaps something that happened during the match. "It was obvious to everyone that McIntyre was angry, but no word yet as to why," the report also stated. "It was such a loud and obvious situation that a lot of people witnessed it and it's become a subject of conversation over the last hour."

After the Intercontinental title triple threat at WrestleMania 39, McIntyre spent some time away from the ring to heal up his injuries but it caused a lot of speculation online about the status of his contract and future in WWE. It's been reported for quite some time that McIntyre's current contract is set to expire in early 2024 and he has yet to re-sign a new one. PWInsider reported earlier today that nothing has changed, with the two sides believing they still have a lot of time to put pen to paper. They also stated that a possible reason for the delay is McIntyre possibly being interested in taking more time away to spend with his family since he lives full-time in the United States despite a lot of his family and friends living in Scotland.

McIntyre returned in July, briefly teaming with Matt Riddle, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens before finally pivoting to a program where he recently joined the Judgment Day stable as a heel. McIntyre teamed with the group for Survivor Series: WarGames against Cody Rhodes, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and a returning Randy Orton. Team Cody picked up the win in the match after Rhodes planted Mysterio with a Cody Cutter for the pin.

