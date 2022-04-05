WWE Reportedly Booked Logan Paul’s Face Turn Because of His Contract

Logan Paul made his in-ring debut for the WWE at WrestleMania 38 this past weekend, defeating Rey and Dominik Mysterio in a tag team match alongside his partner, The Miz. However the celebration was short-lived, as Miz nailed Paul with a Skull Crushing Finale after realizing that Paul was getting more adulation than him. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, WWE specifically included that booking plan when they signed Paul to a contract, even though fans have been booing Paul ever since he started appearing on WWE programming leading up to WrestleMania 37 last year.

“Oh, by the way, I didn’t know this, but it makes perfect sense. So you know why they did the Logan Paul and Miz thing at the end that we couldn’t understand? Because when they made the deal with Logan Paul to do this angle part of the deal was when you’re done with this angle you’re gonna be a babyface. That was negotiated into the deal. I guess that’s why he was a babyface the first time too,” Meltzer said (h/t WrestlingNews.co).

“I think it’s equivalent to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. I’m still processing why Miz betrayed me,” Paul said in his post-match interview backstage. “To be honest with you, if I had to guess, he’s probably jealous. I was doing flips, I went off the top rope, I was doing cool shit. Put quite simply, he’s obviously not capable of doing that shit. He’s older, he’s a little thicker. I’m nimble, I’m young, I’m spry. He just doesn’t have it like me and I think he got jealous and decided to turn on me…. I mean, it’s, like, bad. Like, f— you, Miz. F— you so hard. Yeah, that’s it. F— you.”

Paul has been rumored to continue working with the WWE post-WrestleMania. He spoke with TalkSport recently about his backstage relationship with Vince McMahon.

“Vince is like a step-dad to me. Does that make sense? He’s like the guy you have a good relationship with, a firm handshake, ‘how you doing? I respect you, I’m glad to have you here’ and it’s just a really positive relationship,” Paul said. “He’s welcomed me with open arms and he’s been excited every time I go out there and perform and yeah, it’s been positive. He’s awesome.”