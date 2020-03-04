Watch: Matt Hardy Teases AEW Arrival by Having The Young Bucks Appear on Free The Delete

The final episode of Matt Hardy’s “Free The Delete” series premiered on Wednesday. And as many fans suspected, Hardy was met by The Young Bucks at the Hardy Compound. Matt and Nick Jackson teased their arrival on the latest Being The Elite, and pulled up to Hardy’s property in an SUV. In recent months Hardy has been teasing a persona change, and prepared to have his “Broken” persona (known as Zenith) be buried.

“Bucks of Youth, I’d knew you’d come,” Hardy said.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Whether or not Hardy has officially signed an AEW contract or appear on AEW Dynamite tonight remains to be seen. Check out the full episode below.

Hardy announced in a separate video on Monday that his WWE contract had expired and that he’d be exploring free agency.

“As of this current time, I have decided to let my contract with WWE expire,” Hardy said in a video on Monday explaining his situation. “I am going to become a free agent, and that’s not saying I’m not going to return to WWE, I did not want to leave WWE, I love WWE, WWE is my home. WWE has treated me great as an employee for the last three years, they’ve been great to me, they’ve been great to my family, they’ve been great to my kids — I have nothing but great things to say about WWE and all the people who work there. And going back twenty-plus years ago, if it wasn’t for Vince McMahon I would not have been able to obtain the life, the quality of life I currently have. So I will always be grateful for that and I will always be appreciative of that.”

“I am positive that am some point I will definitely be home, back with WWE once again,” he later added. “I mean, I think there’s definitely a WWE Hall of Fame ring waiting on myself and my brother. But I think right now, I need to weigh all my options, I need to see what all’s out there, and I need to see what is going to be the perfect environment for Matt Hardy to maximize these next few years of my career. And really give me a creative canvas to paint my masterpiece, because that is what I want to do right now.”