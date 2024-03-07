Mercedes Moné Hints She's Been Making Some "Big Business Moves" Ahead of AEW Big Business

Mercedes Moné departed WWE after almost 10 years with the promotion in 2022 alongside her tag team partner Naomi. They would both go on different paths as Trinity (Naomi) would sign with IMPACT/TNA. Moné took a different route, instead making the trek to Japan to fulfill her dream of wrestling some of the world's best Joshi talent. She popped up in New Japan Pro Wrestling and challenged for the IWGP Women's Title which she won after beating KAIRI at Battle in the Valley. She would go on to have a pretty successful run in NJPW but it would be cut short after an injury at NJPW STRONG Resurgence. Moné was competing for the vacant NJPW Strong Women's Championship and in the final match against AEW's Willow Nightingale, she sustained an injury.

The injury has kept her out of action ever since but at the tail end of last year Moné began posting her training again inside of the ring again. Last August she appeared at AEW All In and the fans in attendance noted she was still in her boot at that time. AEW is set to host Big Business in Boston at the TD Garden next week and it is heavily implied to be the place Moné will make her AEW debut. Moné recently opened up about her injury and how it affected her in an interview with the Kick Rocks Wrestling Podcast.

Mercedes Moné Opens Up About Her Injury

(Photo: NJPW)

"I've always been saying since I got hurt, 'I'm healing every day,' and that has progressed my healing so much. What a crazy experience. Almost ten months now. From a freak accident ... did Willow push me? Or did someone pay off the ref and make that top rope slippery? I don't know, but I've spent the last ten months thinking about how much-unfinished business I have in wrestling and how much I was on a hunger tour goal. I was so focused and so ready for my plans to succeed in 2023, and for that to happen to me, it taught me so much about life and slow down even more, and to heal. Prior to that, a lot happened. A lot of hurt happened, a lot of healing needed to happen, but I was going so fast because I love wrestling so much and I couldn't be away from it. I wasn't healed inside. It was a message, 'You have to slow down and figure out what's next. What are your plans? Your plans are good, but you need to reevaluate them a little more.'

"That whole time I was injured, I couldn't walk for three months. It's insane how your mind or body can overcome and heal something that is so traumatic. I feel more ready and better than ever. I can't wait to see all my prior plans from 2023 come to fruition in 2024. I've been making some really big moves. Big business moves and big money moves. This whole time of healing, I got to work on so many other things I have a passion for. Fans are going to be really excited and be like, 'Finally.' I'll be releasing music this year. I'm still acting and have some amazing things in the work. I got to audition for incredible roles and movies. I finally think I found a home in a wrestling place. It's really exciting, and I'm excited about these big money moves."