Watch: Mercedes Moné Resumes Wrestling Training, Returning to Ring Soon?

The Boss hits the ropes for the first time since her May injury.

Mercedes Moné's "world domination tour" hit a speed bump before it could completely materialize. After walking out of WWE in mid-2022, the former Sasha Banks ended her squared circle sabbatical when she popped up at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, confronting then-IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI. It took less than two months for Moné to claim the prize she had her sights on, as she would defeat KAIRI to become the second IWGP Women's Champion this past February. While she would ultimately lose that title shortly after, Moné turned her attention to a new championship: the newly-minted NJPW STRONG Women's Title.

Moné reached the finals of the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship tournament, facing AEW's Willow Nightingale in the culminating match to crown the inaugural titleholder. While Moné was reportedly scheduled to win the match and become the first champion, a late-match ankle injury forced her to call an audible, leading to Nightingale emerging victorious.

Mercedes Moné Resumes Wrestling Training

The Boss is on her way back.

Taking to social media, Mercedes Moné shared a highlight video of her resuming wrestling training for the first time since breaking her ankle in May. Moné was shown running the ropes, taking some bumps, and working on her cardio as a remix of "Wouldn't Leave" by Kanye West plays.

You can watch Moné's training video below...

It remains to be seen as to where Moné will ultimately wrestle next. Her New Japan deal was not a traditional contract, as she had been working limited dates for the company. Considering she was scheduled to become NJPW STRONG Women's Champion, that suggests that NJPW and Moné had more dates past her May 21st match planned.

The likely site of Moné's next in-ring encounter would be NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 in January. Moné made her Far East debut at that event last year but only in a confrontation capacity, as she has yet to wrestle at the Tokyo Dome. IWGP Women's Champion Mayu Iwatani, the woman that defeated Moné for the title, currently does not have a scheduled match for the big event.

Beyond NJPW, Moné has always been an arm's length away from AEW. Tony Khan has spoken glowingly about Moné and showcased her in the crowd at AEW ALL IN: London this past August. Reports indicated that AEW had plans to utilize her at both AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in June and AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts in July had she been cleared for competition.