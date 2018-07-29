Here’s Why The Miz Will Miss Extreme Rules

You may have noticed that The Miz has been merely appearing on SmackDown, rather than taking part in an active storyline. But the conservative usage o the Miz has likely connected to his unavailability for Extreme Rules.

According to PWInsider, The Miz is booked for the July 16 MLB All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball Game in Washington, DC at 4 PM at Nationals Park. That game plus the 4-hour drive from D.C. to the Extreme Rules pay-per-view in Pittsburgh, PA would appear to disqualify from The Miz showing his face.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the moment, The Miz has nothing building towards an Extreme Rules match so WWE looks to be maneuvering around the 8-time Intercontinental Champion.

However, a report from the Wrestling Standard recently asserted that Miz will, in fact, have a job the Pittsburgh show. The role? Costing Dale Bryan and Kane their bid for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

It’s not an impossible concept, either. While driving from DC to Pittsburgh would require Extreme Rules to run long, but a trip on a Vince McMahon sponsored aircraft isn’t out of the question.

Of course, this rumor is contingent on believing that WWE is ready to roll with Bryan vs. Miz for Summer Slam. In the same report from Wrestling Standing, WWE is reportedly booking Bryan for a “farewell tour” just in case he doesn’t resign with the company in Septemeber. Behind that logic, WWE booked money matches with Samoa Joe and AJ Styles to get the most from Bryan’s time while he’s still an employee. the Miz would be the cherry on top of that bye-bye sundae—he and Bryan’s rivalry has been simmering for several years and the first idea WWE fans blurted out when Bryan was medically cleared.

WWE can still fire up Miz/Bran for Brooklyn without the former being present at Extreme Rules. However, it’s a theory that carries some validity and it’s OK if you want to play Miz Watch on July 16.

In the weeks that have since passed Mi and Bryan’s SummerSlam collision has become undeniable. WIth consecutive episode of Miz Tv decided to torment Bryan, The Miz has all but confirmed their Brooklyn showdown. their match isn’t a matter of if, but what will be put on the line.

with no championships to put on the table, this personal feud is likely to aim for something less tangible than a hunk of leather and metal. Instead look for The Miz to ask Bryan to out his WWE career on the line.