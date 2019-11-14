AEW Dynamite: MJF Explains Heel Turn, Debates Joining Inner Circle

MFJ finally turned his back on Cody Rhodes on Saturday night at AEW Full Gear, costing Rhodes the AEW World Championship in the process.

During a Chris Jericho segment on this week’s AEW Dynamite, MJF came out to explain his actions. He told the crowd that Cody doesn’t care about the fans and only cares about himself. He said that Cody saw him as someone he could groom into doing whatever he wanted. However, MJF said that Rhodes doesn’t have the power to hold him down.

“You are looking at the new face of AEW. Because Cody Rhodes, I’m better than you and you know it,” MJF said.

The fans chanted Cody’s name, but MJF told them they can chant the name all they want, he’s not there and doesn’t care about them.

MJF then turned to Jericho and told him he admired him, saying that if he had to make a Mt. Rushmore, he’d be in his third of fourth tier. MJF then said he heard that Jericho wants him to join the Inner Circle, while Jericho said he heard that MJF wanted to join the group. This turned into a funny back and forth argument.

MJF then said that though Jericho likes the bubbly, he’s starting to think maybe Jericho drinks a little too much. He said that he doesn’t need Inner Circle or Jericho.

Jericho countered by saying that he thinks MJF might want to be like him. He mentioned them both being from Long Island, having three letter nicknames, and having an affinity for scarves. Jericho then cracked a joke about how it was almost like MJF was conceived after his parents watched Jericho defeat Juventud Guerrera 25 years ago on WCW Saturday Night. That lined prompted a “who’s Juvi” response from MJF, while Jericho told him to “Google it.”

They argued a bit more about whether or not MJF should join the Inner Circle. When they both agreed at the same time that they both hate Cody, they embraced in a hug. At that moment, Cody emerged from the back.

Cody came down to the ring and was getting the better of Jericho and preparing to lay out MJF until Wardlow came out and took out Cody. Jim Ross mentioned the videos that have been airing promoting the man’s debut.