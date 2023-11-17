AEW Full Gear: The Gunns Reflect on History With MJF (Exclusive)

Austin and Colten Gunn are currently on the run of their careers. The second-generation tag team joined Bullet Club Gold earlier this year, aligning with Jay White and Juice Robinson, immediately inserting themselves into the main event and becoming a staple of weekly programming. The Gunns are no stranger to stables, as the brothers had already been in two groups prior to the Bang Bang Gang. Upon entering AEW, Austin and Colten formed a trio with their father, WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn, collectively calling themselves Gunn Club. Years later, Austin and Colten aligned with Stokely Hathaway's The Firm, a "stable on retainer" for MJF.

While The Firm debuted in AEW in a big way, helping MJF become No.1 Contender to the AEW World Championship at AEW All Out 2022, the faction quickly fell off the rails, with some of that to blame on injuries and suspensions surrounding their planned storyline.

The Gunns Reflect on Working With MJF in The Firm

(Photo: AEW)

Austin and Colten Gunn are no stranger to their AEW Full Gear opponent.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, The Gunns reflected on their brief history alongside MJF, blasting the AEW World Champion for being untrustworthy.

That you can't trust MJF. That's it," Austin said when asked what he learned from working in The Firm. "But you know who I can trust? Juice Robinson and Jay White and my brother [Colten]. That's all you need. You don't need to add more people in our gang. Nobody belongs in our gang. We have our gang set and that's it. The Bang Bang Gang rules. Every single episode of Dynamite, Rampage, Collision you put us on, we're taking over. You can't trust MJF at the end of the day. That's why he has no friends."

"Behind the scenes, we took that card and we joined The Firm," Colten added. "He was masterminding all this and every single promise he made never came true because he's a liar and a fake. That's what we learned from The Firm."

Alongside The Gunns and MJF in The Firm were Big Bill, Ethan Page, and Lee Moriarty, three stars that Austin and Colten never got the opportunity to develop legitimate chemistry with. The quite opposite can be said for their new stablemates.

"We do everything together. When we're backstage, we're hanging out. When we're traveling, we're on the same planes," Austin said of Bullet Club Gold. "It's like when you go out and you meet a brand new friend for the first time and you just connect right off the bat. That's how it was with the Bang Bang Gang."

"We have a group text and that thing goes off all day about how we're going to continually take over AEW. I mean it's just literally from the first second we just felt like we all clicked and connected and you can't find that," Colten added. "It just happened organically and like you said, it feels like we've been together for years and it's been what? Two, three months maybe? You can see that on the screen that we're just very connected and we work well together."

The Gunns challenge MJF and a mystery partner for the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championship this Saturday at AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour, the pay-per-view's pre-show that will air on AEW's social channels.