AEW Full Gear: MJF and Samoa Joe Retain ROH Tag Titles With Help From Adam Cole, MJF Stretchered Out Following Post-Match Attack
Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been friendless for the majority of his AEW career. The self-proclaimed devil has been known for his snake-like mannerisms, using talent around him to get what he wants. That changed this past summer when he was forced to unite with Adam Cole in the AEW Blind Eliminator Tag Tournament. Despite that partnership being mandated, MJF and Cole developed a genuine bond, resulting in them eventually capturing the Ring of Honor Tag Titles together. While they still reign with those straps to this day, an ankle injury to Cole has forced MJF to defend the gold on his own.
MJF and Samoa Joe Retain ROH Tag Titles, Adam Cole Returns
MJF and Adam Cole are still ROH Tag Champions, but at what cost?
Samoa Joe joined forces with MJF on AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour to defend the ROH Tag Titles in exchange for a future AEW World Championship match. While things looked dire in the late stages, Adam Cole's music hit, leading to the Panama City Playboy returning to live AEW programming for the first time in two months. This distraction was enough to lead to a submission victory over The Gunns.
MJF has been taken by ambulance after an attack after his title defense, what will happen to his world title match later tonight… 😬 #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/Yiyb17pwfU— WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) November 19, 2023
After the bell, Austin and Colten brutally attacked MJF, and the injured Cole was unable to intervene. Joe had already left the ring. This led to MJF being stretchered out of the arena and loaded into an ambulance, with uncertainty surrounding his status in the AEW World Championship match against Jay White that is currently scheduled to main event AEW Full Gear.
AEW Full Gear 2023 Results
AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Jay White
AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley
AEW World Tag Team Championships – Ladder Match: Ricky Starks and Big Bill (c) vs. La Facción Ingobernable vs. FTR vs. Kings of the Black Throne
AEW Women's Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. "Timeless" Toni Storm
AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue
Texas Death Match: "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland
Sting, Darby Allin and Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne
Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho vs. Young Bucks
Zero Hour – ROH Tag Team Championships: MJF and Samoa Joe (c) def. The Gunns
Zero Hour – ROH World Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) def. Jay Lethal
Zero Hour: Claudio Castagnoli def. Buddy Matthews