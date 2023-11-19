AEW Full Gear: MJF and Samoa Joe Retain ROH Tag Titles With Help From Adam Cole, MJF Stretchered Out Following Post-Match Attack

MJF is still ROH Tag Champion, but at what cost?

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been friendless for the majority of his AEW career. The self-proclaimed devil has been known for his snake-like mannerisms, using talent around him to get what he wants. That changed this past summer when he was forced to unite with Adam Cole in the AEW Blind Eliminator Tag Tournament. Despite that partnership being mandated, MJF and Cole developed a genuine bond, resulting in them eventually capturing the Ring of Honor Tag Titles together. While they still reign with those straps to this day, an ankle injury to Cole has forced MJF to defend the gold on his own.

MJF and Samoa Joe Retain ROH Tag Titles, Adam Cole Returns

(Photo: AEW)

Samoa Joe joined forces with MJF on AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour to defend the ROH Tag Titles in exchange for a future AEW World Championship match. While things looked dire in the late stages, Adam Cole's music hit, leading to the Panama City Playboy returning to live AEW programming for the first time in two months. This distraction was enough to lead to a submission victory over The Gunns.

MJF has been taken by ambulance after an attack after his title defense, what will happen to his world title match later tonight… 😬 #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/Yiyb17pwfU — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) November 19, 2023

After the bell, Austin and Colten brutally attacked MJF, and the injured Cole was unable to intervene. Joe had already left the ring. This led to MJF being stretchered out of the arena and loaded into an ambulance, with uncertainty surrounding his status in the AEW World Championship match against Jay White that is currently scheduled to main event AEW Full Gear.

