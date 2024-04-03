WWE's Street Profits Reveal How C4 Energy Prepares Them For Big Matches

WWE has its first-ever official energy drink. C4 Energy announced that its C4 Ultimate Energy has become the official energy drink partner of WWE, expanding the already long-running relationship between the two. Prior to this announcement, WWE partnered with C4 to release WWE-branded flavors of C4 energy drinks and pre-workout powder during WWE SummerSlam weekend. The two also collaborated this past January at WWE Royal Rumble, as C4 sponsored the Royal Rumble match's countdown clock, illuminating the ":04" second marker with the C4 logo.

Throughout this partnership, WWE has sent some of its superstars to become ambassadors of C4 products. Two of those C4 ambassadors are former WWE Tag Team Champions Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, collectively known as the Street Profits.

(Photo: WWE, C4)

"It's not just the taste. They have so many different flavors. When you think about all these other energy drink places, they have one or two bland flavors and then on top of that, when you have it, they got sugar, carbs, all this stuff that they truly believe will give you energy," Ford told ComicBook.com when asked about what drew him to C4. "C4 composed not just a drink that doesn't have any sugar or carbs, but a drink that has multiple flavors. The versatility that you need. You mean to tell me I can enjoy my pre-workout, it can taste good and give me energy and it won't give me no extra carbs or fat or sugars? Come on."

"If we ain't up to the task, C4 gets us up. C4 will get us where we need to be, telepathically, emotionally, physically," Dawkins added. "Juiced up to go out there and beat the crap out of everybody in the ring that is in front of us that is trying to deter us away from our one and only goal of becoming tag team champions. The C4 got the clutch gene. C4 gives you ice in your veins."

Ford has been aligned with C4 since the energy drink brand first partnered with WWE back in 2021, joining wife and fellow WWE superstar Bianca Belair on the company's ambassador roster.

"What does Spider-Man have? He has supernatural powers. Iron Man has a suit. Hulk has serum within his body," Ford added. "All these things that make them who they are. Who makes the Street Profits who we are? It's not just the WWE universe. It's also C4. We don't need a lab to generate this power. We don't need some big laboratory to orchestrate the success. All we need is C4."

C4 Energy is set to have a big presence all WWE WrestleMania 40 week long, including sponsoring the WrestleMania Skycam and the WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 2 press conference.