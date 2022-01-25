Watch: Montez Ford Nailed a Superman Pose While Diving During a WWE Raw Tag Team Match

Montez Ford of The Street Profits has proven over the past couple of years that he is one of the most physically gifted wrestlers on WWE’s roster. But the former tag team champion decided to kick things up a notch on this week’s Monday Night Raw, nailing a Superman pose as he leapt over the top rope and out of the ring to land on Rey & Dominick Mysterio. You can see the clip of the dive below.

Ford, Dawkins and the Mysterios are just four of the 30 men who will compete in Saturday night’s Men’s Royal Rumble match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in St. Louis. Check out the updated lineup for the event below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1485816854824337414?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop

Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz & Maryse

Men’s Royal Rumble (Johnny Knoxville, Big E, AJ Styles, Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Austin Theory, Sheamus, Damian Priest, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, Sami Zayn, Kofi Kingston, Kevin Owens, TBA)

Women’s Royal Rumble (Charlotte Flair, Mickie James, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Dana Brooke, Carmella, Queen Zelina, Shotzi, Natalya, Aliyah, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Lita, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Summer Rae, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, TBA)

This story is developing…