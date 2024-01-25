AEW: Sting Going for One More Championship Before Retirement

The Icon himself, Sting, is finally retiring from professional wrestling. AEW Revolution, which takes place live on March 3rd, will feature Sting's very last match. He and tag team partner/protege Darby Allin are set to take on Matt and Nick Jackson, aka the Young Bucks, to close the book on his career. Before that match, however, Sting is actually going for one final pro wrestling championship.

On Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin and Sting came out into the ring to address the road to the Icon's retirement. Darby explained that, while Sting is retiring, he still believes his mentor has a lot left in the tank. Enough, in fact, to put gold around his waist one last time. The two of them are going to attempt to win the AEW Tag Team Championships.

Ricky Starks and Big Bill currently hold the tag titles for AEW, and it looks like they've found their next opponents. Sting and Darby specifically called out Starks and Big Bill by name, leading to a segment in which the current champs accepted the challenge. At the end of Dynamite, AEW announced that the match was made official and would take place in two weeks.

Sting vs. Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes helped bring Sting into AEW when he was still at the company, and a match between the two of them had been teased at one time. Unfortunately, the match never came to be, as Rhodes ended up returning to WWE to try and finish his story.

Speaking to ComicBook.com last year, Rhodes confirmed that a match between Sting and himself was actually planned, but his departure kept it from happening.

"I was going to wrestle Sting," Rhodes explained. "I don't think I've ever shared that with anybody and nothing was on paper or anything like that. I got a tremendous offer from AEW creatively, financially, the full package. You won't hear me say anything bad about AEW or Tony (Khan) or my time there. It was a tremendous offer, but the offer wasn't right for me. What I wanted to get back to was the first goal that I ever had (winning the WWE Championship). But yeah, that probably would've been the endgame. That's what had been discussed, was to get one (match) with one of my heroes, Sting."

