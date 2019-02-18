Watch: Nia Jax Explodes Through Plexiglass Pod at WWE Elimination Chamber

No Elimination Chamber is complete without someone running through a chamber pod, and on Sunday WWE sent Nia Jax to do the job.

In an effort to murder Bayley, Jax exploded out of a three-point stance in the hopes of flattening the prone Hugger. Bayley moved, and Jax went into the glass at top speed, knocking herself out at impact.

Jax’s moment was one of several memories made in the bout for the first ever Women’s Tag Team Champions. Jax and her partner, Tamina Snuka, entered the night as favorites talk away as history makers, but it was Bale and Sasha Banks who nabbed the fresh WWE gold