NXT’s Adam Cole Retains NXT Championship Against Matt Riddle In Amazing Match

Adam Cole learned the hard way that even if your opponent is depleted, you don’t go trying to embarrass them unless you want your arm put in an armbar. That’s what happened last week on NXT after Cole came out to the ring to lord his NXT Championship over Matt Riddle, who had just defeated Killian Dain in a street fight for a shot at the title. Riddle responded by making the superstar tap and booking it once his crew showed up, and tonight they met up in a real match, with Adam Cole walking away the winner.

The match was all Riddle right at the beginning, as the superstar wanted to make a statement and was not a fan of being underestimated. All throughout the match Riddle showed his resilience and brute strength, but Cole constantly countered with creative counters and hits of his own.

After Cole hit Riddle’s foot Riddle turned on the afterburners, hitting Cole with a flurry of offense, but Cole managed to survive it and find time to catch his breath. Cole then hit him with a Panama Sunrise but Riddle somehow kicked out. After trading punches Adam Cole took his opportunity to hit Riddle with more offense, but Riddle managed to get him into a submission, but he still managed to get out. Riddle got him into another submission, this time on the injured arm, but Cole still survived and almost pinned Cole.

Riddle got him into another arm submission, but Cole escaped and knocked out Riddle with The Last Shot once more, and that was enough to take him down.

Here’s what’s on deck for tonight’s episode of NXT.

The Velveteen Dream Announces His Next Opponent

Johnny Gargano vs. Shane Thorne

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Street Profits vs. Undisputed ERA (Bobby Fish Kyle O’Reilly)

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Candice LeRae vs. Shayna Baszler

The official description for tonight’s episode can be found below.

“WWE NXT makes its live, two-hour premiere tonight on USA Network, and it could not be more action-packed. After Matt Riddle locked him in an armbar out of nowhere last week, Adam Cole will put his NXT Championship on the line against The Original Bro. Plus, Candice LeRae looks to end the dominant reign of NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler and The Street Profits set out to end NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed ERA’s prophecy of gold prematurely. Don’t miss a second of the action during NXT’s live, two-hour premiere on USA Network, tonight at 8/7 C with limited commercial interruption!”

