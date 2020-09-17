NXT's Breezango Retains and Defeats Imperium

✖

The NXT Tag Team Championships were on the line tonight as Breezango took on Imperium, who were still pretty livid they lost the belts in the first place. In fact, Imperium didn't waste any time before knocking the Champions off their feet, ambushing them before they even finished their entrance and never letting up. It was all Imperium early on, as Fandango was isolated in the center of the ring and kept away from Tyler Breeze, and it seemed pretty hopeless. That said, those odds wouldn't stop Breezango from retaining and staying your Tag Team Champions.

Fandango managed to kick out and keep hope alive though, though he was hit hard with twin kicks on either side of his head.

Fandango was able to turn the tide though and managed to kick out of several pins and knock Imperium back and create some space, hitting Fabian Aichner with a DDT, creating an opening to tag in Breeze, which he did.

Breeze had momentum but every competitor was having a hard time staying upright, and Aichner went to dish the European Bomb on Breeze, but Fandango dropkicked his partner into Barthel, and that allowed Breeze to knock over Barthel and sending Aichner down to the mat hard, allowing him to get the pin and the win.

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

"Two massive title clashes headline a huge edition of NXT as Damian Priest defends the North American Championship against Timothy Thatcher, while Breezango look to hold on to the NXT Tag Team Titles against Imperium. Elsewhere, NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai faces Shotzi Blackheart in non-title action and the unlikely duo of Drake Maverick & Killian Dain team up to battle The Undisputed ERA's Roderick Strong & Bobby Fish. Catch it all tonight at 8/C on USA Network!"

Here's what is on deck for tonight:

NXT North American Championship Match: Champion Damian Priest vs Timothy Thatcher

NXT Tag Team Championship: Champions Breezango vs Imperium

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai vs Shotzi Blackheart

Drake Maverick and Killian Dawn vs Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish

