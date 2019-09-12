NXT: Shayna Baszler Defeats Rhea Ripley

WWE put on another action-packed episode of NXT tonight, but few matches were as anticipated as the main event, which featured the NXT Champion Shayna Baszler taking on the deadly Rhea Ripley in the ring. The two traded hard blows, suplexes, and even some shots on the stairs throughout the match, but there can only be one winner, and thanks to a disqualification from hitting Baszler with a chair (that she picked up in the first place), Baszler picked up the victory against Ripley.

The two traded plenty of high impact moves throughout the match, with Baszler hitting Ripley locking in a chokehold on the middle rope at one point, though Ripley was eventually able to knock Baszler out of the ring. At that point, one of the biggest spots took place when Ripley locked Baszler in an Electric Chair and planted Baszler’s face straight into the steel steps, which looked absolutely insane.

They continued to trade moves until Baszler was given a chair by her Four Horsewomen friends. Baszler went to hit Ripley with it, but Ripley was able to grab it. At that point, it was all over, as Ripley slammed Baszler with the chair and earned the disqualification.

While she might’ve lost the match, Ripley did manage to leave a clear message with Baszler and her friends that she’s not going anywhere. She sat in the chair in the middle of the ring and told Baszler to come back for another fight, but Baszler hoisted her belt above her head at the top of the ramp.

It would seem from this match that the feud between Baszler and Ripley is far from over, and we cannot wait to see the next match between these two powerhouses.

It’s also important to note that this wasn’t a title match between the two NXT superstars, but odds are we’ll see a Championship match at some point in the near future.

It's also important to note that this wasn't a title match between the two NXT superstars, but odds are we'll see a Championship match at some point in the near future.