NXT: Everything Confirmed For Tonight's Tuesday Debut

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver was certainly one for the books, delivering some epic matches and several Championship titles changing hands by the end of the two-night event. If you thought the status quo was staying the same, you were mistaken, as both the NXT Championship and NXT Women's Championship changed hands. The Tag Team Championships also found a new home, while the Cruiserweight Championship now has an Undisputed Champion. Meanwhile, all new rivalries were launched, and all of that fallout along with some new surprises will be part of NXT's big Tuesday debut later tonight, and you can find everything in store for you starting on the next slide. We're set to hear from pretty much all of our new Champions and get a new addition to the roster, though there could be more surprises in store that we don't know about. In the meantime here are the results for Night 1 and 2 of TakeOver: Stand & Deliver to get you up to speed. Zoey Stark defeated Toni Storm (Pre-show) NXT Women's Championship Match: Raquel Gonzalez defeated Io Shirai NXT United Kingdom Championship Match: Champion Walter defeated Tommaso Ciampa NXT Tag Team Championship Match: MSK defeated Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado del Fantasma Pete Dunne Defeated Kushida Gauntlet Match for North American Championship Opportunity: Bronson Reed defeated Leon Ruff, Isaiah Swerve Scott, Cameron Grimes, Dexter Lumis, and LA Knight NXT Championship Match: Karrion Kross defeated Finn Balor Unsanctioned Match: Kyle O'Reilly defeated Adam Cole NXT North American Championship Match: Champion Johnny Gargano defeated Bronson Reed NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Champions Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon defeated The Way NXT Cruiserweight Championship Ladder Match: Champion Santos Escobar defeated Jordan Devlin

Raquel Gonzalez Kicks Off Her Championship Reign (Photo: NXT) There's a new NXT Women's Champion on the black and gold brand, and Raquel Gonzalez is looking to kick off her reign in style. She'll talk to the NXT Universe after her big win and we will likely get a reveal of who is next up to challenge her for her newly won gold. Also don't be surprised if we see Shirai show up as well, perhaps looking for a rematch. As for who we want to see Gonzalez take on for the title, there are several stars looking for a shot, including Mercedes Martinez, Toni Storm, & Zoey Stark. Scarlett could also end up looking for a shot at some gold, and there's always the brand's newest addition...

Franky Monet (Photo: NXT) Speaking of that new addition, tonight's show will feature the debut of a brand new competitor who goes by the name of Franky Monet. Monet is actually former Impact Wrestling star Taya Valkyrie, and her debut in NXT has been teased over the past few weeks in little segments featuring her adorable dog roaming through the Performance Center. It will be interesting to see how they approach her debut, because Monet would be a perfect opponent for Raquel's first title feud, so we'll have to wait and see how they approach it but also if Monet is a babyface or a heel.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Start Their Reign on NXT (Photo: NXT) Gonzalez won't be the only one kicking off a new Championship reign, as NXT Champion Karrion Kross was able to defeat Finn Balor for the title he never lost, and now Kross and Scarlett can truly start their reign over NXT as intended. The two will address the NXT Universe tonight, and it remains to be seen if we'll hear from Balor and get a rematch between the two. We could also get their next opponent if Balor ends up moving over to SmackDown or Raw, and there are some interesting stars in the mix for that shot, like Kyle O'Reilly, Bronson Reed, Adam Cole, Pete Dunne, Timothy Thatcher, and others, but we'll just have to wait and see.

Santos Escobar Gets His Next Challenger (Photo: NXT) Santos Escobar successfully established himself as the Undisputed NXT Cruiserweight Champion, taking down Jordan Devlin at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Now the star is looking for his next challenge, and he's taken it upon himself to find that challenger himself, issuing an open challenge for tonight's episode. Open Challenges are typically perfect for surprises, so it could be anyone taking the Champ on tonight. Thing is while Escobar came away the winner, it was a brutal ladder match, so a less than 100% Escobar could fall to the right opponent.

MSK Get Their First Title Defense (Photo: NXT) Speaking of Champions, the new Tag Team Champions MSK took down The Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado del Fantasma at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver to claim the top prizes, and they've already got their first challengers. That would be the team of Killian Dain and Drake Maverick, who won their chance to challenge for the titles during a match against Breezango at Stand & Deliver. Dain and Drake have been immensely entertaining as a tag team duo, and their mix of speed and power should make for an interesting matchup with the pure energy that is MSK. Should be a fun one to watch.

Leon Ruff vs Swerve Scott (Photo: NXT) There's some bad blood between Leon Ruff and Isaiah Swerve Scott after weeks of attacks from Scott, as Scott feels Ruff has received opportunities that No.1 he didn't deserve and No. 2 that should have gone to Scott, someone who has worked and delivered stellar matches in NXT for years. Ruff got some revenge during the Gauntlet Eliminator match at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, but neither man would win that match, as Bronson Reed would go on to challenge Johnny Gargano for his North American Championshp. Now Ruff and Scott are settling things once and for all on tonight's NXT, and we can't wait to see what's in store for both stars after things are settled.