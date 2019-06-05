Jon Moxley Trains at NJPW Dojo Ahead of Debut Match Against Juice Robinson

Jon Moxley, formerly Dean Ambrose of WWE, is set to make his New Japan Pro Wrestling debut tomorrow.

In advance of his first match with NJPW, Ambrose posted a photo to his social media showing himself working out at the NJPW Dojo. You can see the photo below.

Following Moxley’s debut with All Elite Wrestling at Double Or Nothing just over one week ago, he posted a video to social media that announced his intentions to work in NJPW against IWGP U.S. Champion Juice Robinson. That match happens on Wednesday at Sumo Hall in Tokyo.

The bout will be part of the final night of this year’s Best of the Super Juniors Tournament. The card for the show is as follows:

Best of the Super Juniors Finals

Will Ospreay vs. Shingo Takagi

Juice Robinson (c) vs. Jon Moxley

Kazuchika Okada & Rocky Romero vs. Marty Scurll & Brody King

Kota Ibushi, Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma and Toa Henare vs. Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, SANADA and BUSHI

Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, YOSHI-HASHI, Jushin Thunder Liger and Tiger Mask vs. Taichi, Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr., Yoshinobu Kanemaru and DOUKI

Ryusuke Taguchi, YOH and SHO vs. Taiji Ishimori, El Phantasmo and Robbie Eagles

Dragon Lee, Titan and Shota Umino vs. Jonathan Gresham, Bandido and Ren Narita

This will be Moxley’s first match since leaving WWE. Though he appeared at the aforementioned AEW Double or Nothing event, it was a surprise appearance where he attacked Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho following that show’s main event.

Moxley’s last match was on April 21st in Moline, Illinois as part of The Shield’s Final Chapter WWE Network special. At the event, the team of Moxley (Ambrose), Reigns, and Rollins defeated Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre.

Moxley also has some new merchandise, a NJPW branded shirt, which you can see below.

Michael Craven, NJPW General Manager, stressed once again during a recent interview that the company does not currently have a working relationship with AEW. Moxley and Jericho have AEW contracts that allow them to take outside bookings, as evidenced by Moxley’s match tomorrow and Jericho’s this weekend at NJPW Dominion for the IWGP Championship against Kazuchika Okada. Omega also has the ability to take NJPW bookings but has not done so since working his last match with New Japan at WrestleKingdom earlier this year. That show was prior to his signing with AEW.