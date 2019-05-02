Former WWE Wrestler Psicosis Saves Man From Drowning After Car Crash

Former WWE and WCW wrestler Psicosis was involved in a nearly-fatal crash in Ontario, Canada on Wednesday night. The two-time crusierweight champion was in a car with fellow wrestler Robin Lekime and wrestling promoter Danny Warren on their way to Kirkland Lake before being hit by a winter storm. The three wound up behind a semi truck on a two-lane road and attempted to move over into the left lane in order to pass the truck, only for the car to spin out on the icy road once they crossed the media. In a lengthy Facebook post, Warren explained that the car crashed and he was trapped inside as it became submerged in water, and that Psicosis and Lekime saved him from drowning.

“Before anything, thank you Robin Lekime and thank you Psicosis,” Warren wrote at the start of his post. “You saved my life. Literally. If I say nothing in public ever again. Thank you. Thank you forever.”

He gave as much detail as he could on the crash, then described his life flashing before his eyes as he was submerged under water.

“I swear to god,” he wrote. “What you always see in movies with your life flashing before your eyes is very real. Very fn real. As my struggle became weaker and weaker I no longer saw my surroundings but simply my smiling, beautiful baby, daughter as I started to cry under water at the vision of her and even now as I type this that I wouldn’t get to see her again, or see her grow up, and that she would have to grow up not really knowing or having a dad or the family she deserves. I’m crying again just replaying it as I type it. Literally the worst feeling I could ever imagine and one I couldn’t wish on anyone.

“From there it is mostly a blur,” he continued. “I am not sure if I was unconscious or just in a state of shock but I have a very vague remembrance of Psicosis and Robin communicating to me as I was laying what felt like motionlessly in the ditch with my legs still in the water but drenched in water head to toe, shivering and unable to move.”

He then listed the numerous injuries he suffered as a result of the crash, including a sever concussion. Psicosis managed to survive the crash with merely cuts and bruises.

Psicosis wrestled in WCW from 1996-2000 and WWE from 2005-06.

