Breaking: Major Update on Rey Mysterio’s WWE Future

Perhaps no wrestler in 2018 has been attached to more WWE rumors that Rey Mysterio. However, it looks like the days of innuendo are done: the 43-year-old just inked a two-year deal with WWE.

According to PWInsider, Mysterio was aiming for an 18-month deal but WWE preferred he signed for two years. However, The former World Champion does reportedly have an opt-out clause after 18-months. It’s unknown when he’ll show up in WWE, but is said to be awaiting creative direction.

This proves that every now an then, a WWE rumor can be true. Mysterio name has been in no shortage of headlines since his electric appearance at the 2018 Royal Rumble. Ranging from being John Cena‘s opponent at WrestleMania 34 to rebooting the L.W.O in WWE, Mysterio has been a magnet for speculation. However, it looks like we’ll be kept in the dark as to when he’ll actually appear on WWE TV.

While it may not be his first night back, it’s safe to assume we’ll see Mysterio on October 16 for SmackDown 1000. On Tuesday, WWE actually teased a match between he and WWE Champion AJ Styles for the big night, but that could have been little more than an easy attempt at garnering enthusiasm.

Regardless we can expect Mysterio back soon enough and the presence of the future WWE Hall of Famer instantly generates a number of intriguing scenarios.

This story is developing…