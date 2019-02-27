Ric Flair Issues Warning to Batista After WWE Raw Attack

Ric Flair had a message for Batista after getting attacked by “The Animal” in the closing moments of Monday Night Raw this week.

“As for (Batista)… Be Careful Whose Party You Crash, Big Man!” Flair wrote on Tuesday morning.

I Want To Thank @WWE For Throwing Such A Wonderful Birthday Celebration With Some Of My Closest Friends. As For @DaveBautista… Be Careful Whose Party You Crash, Big Man! #WOOOOO pic.twitter.com/23iSS8PYnR — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) February 26, 2019

Flair was supposed to close out the show in the ring with Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Shawn Michaels, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat and Sting to celebrate his 70th birthday. But after Flair didn’t appear on stage once his music hit, the broadcast cut to backstage where Batista was seen dragging a camera man up to Flair’s dressing room. He then walked into the room and dragged out an unconscious Flair into the hallway.

“Hey Hunter, do I have your attention now? Huh?” Batista said while looking directly into the camera, calling out Triple H. Raw ended with Hunter checking on an injured Flair while Batista disappeared.

The six-time former WWE world champion has been campaigning for a WrestleMania match with Triple H for years, and the seeds for the bout were finally planted back in October when, during an Evolution reunion at SmackDown 1000, Batista caused a face-off between the two when he pointed out Triple H had accomplished everything in the business except beat him.

The Wrap reported on Tuesday that the WWE had Batista vs. Triple H booked for WrestleMania 35, joining the Universal Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins and the Raw Women’s Championship main event between Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and (presumably) Becky Lynch.

Batista, real name Dave Bautista, gave an interview with the Tampa Bay Times this week where he gave his thoughts on his ongoing acting career in Hollywood. At one point he stated flat out that he didn’t like the comparisons between himself and fellow wrestlers-turned-actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and John Cena.

“Do not compare me to The Rock or John Cena. Everyone does it,” he said. “Those guys are wrestlers who became movie stars. I’m … something else. I was a wrestler. Now, I’m an actor.”

He clarified his sentiment, saying that while he’s trying to be a character actor, Johnson excels at being an action movie star.

“Rock was, in a way, a movie star before he was even a movie star. There is something about him that’s really special. I’d never take that away from him,” Batista said. “Would I consider him a great actor? F— no.”