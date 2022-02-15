Ronda Rousey’s Match at Elimination Chamber is Reportedly Getting a Bizarre Stipulation

Ronda Rousey will team with Naomi to face Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville at the Elimination Chamber this coming Saturday. Spoilers from the taped edition of this week’s SmackDown have already confirmed the pair had their (rather awkward) contract signing, but according to PWInsider a small but significant detail was left out of those spoilers — Rousey will have to wrestle the match with one hand tied behind her back.

The stipulation will apparently be revealed during the episode, which could be how WWE gets away with handing Rousey a loss before challenging Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at Wrestlemania 38 in April. The UFC Hall of Famer made her return to the company at last month’s Royal Rumble and immediately won the Women’s Rumble match, earning herself a title shot. Instead of challenging her old rival in Becky Lynch, she chose “The Queen.” Deville and Naomi have meanwhile been feuding since last year and got involved when Deville tried to abuse her power over Rousey.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rousey has been positioned as a babyface since her return, even though she gave quite a few disparaging remarks about fans during her hiatus following WrestleMania 35. In an interview with Steve-O in 2020, she explained, “So it’s just like … what am I doing it for if I’m not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f—ing ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me? I love performing. I love the girls. I love being out there … but, at the end of the day, I was just like, ‘f— these fans, dude.’ My family loves me and they appreciate me and I want all my energy to go into them. So that was my decision at the end of the day. It’s like, ‘Hey girls. Love what you’re doing. I’m gonna try and take all my momentum and push you guys as far as I can … fly little birds, fly! I’m going f—ing home!’ And that was basically it.”

Check out the updated lineup for Elimination Chamber below! Do you think this stipulation will result in a Rousey/Naomi loss? Let us know down in the comments!

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles vs. Riddle vs. Austin Theory (Elimination Chamber)

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles vs. Riddle vs. Austin Theory (Elimination Chamber) WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg

Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Lita

Becky Lynch vs. Lita SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos vs. The Viking Raiders

The Usos vs. The Viking Raiders Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Doudrop vs. Alexa Bliss (Elimination Chamber)

Ronda Rousey & Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss (Falls Count Anywhere)

The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio

h/t PWInsider