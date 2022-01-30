Every WWE Legend Who Competed in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble

The 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match was loaded with legends of WWE’s past, ranging from stars who haven’t been seen in years to current champions for other companies. Unlike in previous years where the NXT roster was heavily relied on to fill out the 30 spots, five WWE Hall of Famers and 10 former stars. One member of that group wound up winning the entire thing as UFC Hall of Famer arrived at No. 28 and dumped out Charlotte Flair to win the bout.

Do you think Rousey will go on to challenge her old rival in Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38? Or will she wind up taking on Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Melina

The former Divas Champion and MNM manager entered the match at No. 2, but was quickly eliminated by Sasha Banks after the pair taunted each other.

Kelly Kelly

The former Divas Champion arrived at No. 4, got a few shots in on Taimina and Banks, but an attempt at eliminating the latter resulted in her getting dropkicked out of the ring.

Michelle McCool

The four-time champion was the first legend to record an elimination of the match, dumping Dana Brooke out after catching her in mid-way with a Big Boot. She was eventually eliminated by Mickie James

Cameron

The former Funkadactyl arrived at No. 13, prompting Sonya Deville to leave the commentary table and finally enter the match. Knowing it would enrage Naomi, she attacked her from behind and violently eliminated her by bashing her head against the ring post.

Ivory

1️⃣8️⃣ 🚨 Bite your tongue and mind your manners! Ivory is here! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/DOcTAqBPyx — WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022

The former Right to Censor member arrived at No. 18 holding a microphone, chastizing WWE once again for its content. She continued to rant the way up to (and after) Rhea Ripley tossed her over the top rope.

Brie Bella

The WWE Hall of Famer broke out a Yes! Chant as she arrived in the arena. After eliminating her twin sister late in the bout, she wound up getting bashed by Ronda Rousey before being eliminated.

Mickie James

2️⃣0️⃣ The door is open for Impact Knockouts World Champion @MickieJames to punch her ticket to #WrestleMania! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/wv1WQXiDeK — WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022

The reigning Impact Knockouts Champion arrived with her championship belt, but her attempt to enter the ring was initially thwarted by McCool. James eventually eliminated her former rival and was later taken out by Lita

Alicia Fox

Fox’s return marked her first match since April 2019. After a brief Team Bella reunion with Nikki and Brie, the Bella Twins nailed Fox with a cheapshot on the apron.

Summer Rae

Rae immediately targeted Natalya as she entered the match, leading to the pair trading vicious strikes. She was then blindside by Charlotte, allowing Natalya to bodyslam her out of the match.

Nikki Bella

The other half of the Hall of Fame duo arrived at No. 24. After teaming up with Brie numerous times to cause eliminations, Brie wound up betraying her.

Sarah Logan

Logan entered at No. 25, marking her first match since her 2020 release (and the birth of her first child). The Bella Twins broke up a Riott Squad reunion by eliminating her and Morgan consecutively.

Lita

2️⃣6️⃣ Lita 🤟



This theme is so underrated 👏#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/2aGTfGXCBd — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) January 30, 2022

Lita would be the one to eliminate Mickie James, nailing her with a DDT while the champ was tied up in the ropes. Late in the bout, she attempted a Moonsault only to get nailed with a big boot from Charlotte Flair.

Mighty Molly

Molly didn’t even get the chance to enter the ring before getting attacked by Nikki A.S.H. She screamed that “there can only be one superhero” before eliminating the Hall of Famer.

Ronda Rousey

The former Raw Women’s Champion made her first appearance in the company since losing at WrestleMania 35, confirming rumors that had been popping up throughout the week.