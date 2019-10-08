Sasha Banks Reportedly Dealing With a Back Injury From Her Hell in a Cell Match

Sasha Banks wound up on the losing end of a grueling Hell in a Cell match with Becky Lynch on Sunday night. On Monday a report popped up that Banks didn’t leave the match unscathed, as John Pollock of POST Wrestling reported she was not medically cleared to return to action for this week’s Monday Night Raw. Mike Johnson of PWInsider then followed up that report on Tuesday by adding that Banks had an injured back, and that the severity of the injury is unknown. Banks was able to walk away from Sunday’s match without assistance.

Dave Meltzer also commented on Banks’ injury during the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, saying that the injury was being kept secret and that “it’s not something she wants out.”

“Sasha Banks’ [injury] is not certain, I guess is the best way to put it. If it’s serious or not, it’s one of those deals. I don’t know when she’ll be back. It’s very vague. There’s people who know but they won’t tell me,” Meltzer said.

Banks took a four-month hiatus from the company following WrestleMania 35. Despite reports claiming that she left because of frustrations with WWE’s creative direction for her, Banks said the break had more to do with mental health.

“I feel like it was so much… so many bad things just kept happening, and I didn’t know how to deal with them,” Banks said during an installment of WWE Chronicle. “I think what really started it all, feeling sad was the whole Paige situation. That really sucked. And having fans, like, destroy me and destroy my work. I pride myself on my work so much and I would never intentionally try to hurt somebody. And, um, that sucked. And that made me question myself as a wrestler.”

She also addressed the reports that she and Bayley acted unprofessionally backstage following their loss at WrestleMania.

“I was just, like, man, you guys don’t know the full story,” Banks said. “You don’t know the full thing. And then, I was just like how the hell do they make this stuff up, too? I saw so much stuff like crying on the floor of the locker room. No, I got undressed, put my clothes on and walked out and stand with the fans with Pam [Bayley] watching the main event, because I was so happy for those girls.

“Then, there’s rumors that I was crying on the hotel floor,” she added. “Just, please show me those pictures, please show me the footage.”